Broncos' Vance Joseph isn't concerned about Baker Mayfield's height

Baker Mayfield threw for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns, led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff, and won the Heisman Trophy in 2017. But his draft stock is polarizing due to off-the-field concerns (he was arrested in February and taunted Kansas with a crotch grab in November) and his height (6-foot-1).

At the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, Vance Joseph, the coach of the quarterback-needy Broncos, indicated that height won't factor into their evaluation of Mayfield. In the process, Joseph cited future Hall of Famer Drew Brees' ability to overcome his height.

"I think that's fine," he said of Mayfield's height, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. "You watch Drew Brees play, he's figured it out. He's a very successful quarterback. Guys figure it out. Good players figure it out. I wouldn't be concerned about that."

The Broncos are an obvious landing spot for Mayfield for a number of reasons. There's the fact that their lack of a starting-caliber quarterback the past two seasons has led to consecutive playoff-less seasons. There's the fact that they're slotted to pick fifth overall in this year's draft. And then there's the fact that the Broncos' coaching staff is coaching at the Senior Bowl, which Mayfield is attending. They're already coaching him up:

Baker Mayfield taking a rep with the Broncos QB coach pic.twitter.com/bWjAtJRC50 — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 23, 2018

In his mock draft last week, our Chris Trapasso had Mayfield going to the Broncos at No. 5 overall. And in his Senior Bowl preview, Trapasso wrote that Mayfield needs to show scouts maturity and leadership at the Senior Bowl:

The majority of what Mayfield needs to show to scouts -- and maybe most importantly the Broncos coaching staff roaming the sidelines in Mobile -- is how he handles his teammates, the week of practices, and the game on Saturday from maturity and leadership aspects. We heard nothing but positive reviews from Oklahoma teammates and coaches about Mayfield's sometimes controversial overtly passionate behavior during the season. This is different though. New players. New coaches. New environment. If his charisma wins over his teammates and the Denver coaches, it'll help to quell concerns about him not possessing the proper attitude to become a franchise quarterback.

Of course, other teams will likely be interested in his services. Mayfield has already professed his desire to land in Miami and the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley reported that the Dolphins are willing to draft a quarterback. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported that Saints coach Sean Payton is a Mayfield believer. Given Brees' age and contract situation, the Saints could be in the market for a new franchise quarterback.

On his part, Mayfield says he's willing to play anywhere.