Broughton, Cortez, DL, Cincinnati

NFL Draft analysis for Broughton, Cortez, DL, Cincinnati

Draft Scouting Report:

Broughton is a big draft sleeper with amazing burst off the ball, high-end speed-to-power conversion, and fluid hips. He played out of position on the edge in 2017 but erupted with 18.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks on the inside in 2018. -- CT

