Brown, A.J., WR, Ole Miss

NFL Draft analysis for Brown, A.J., WR, Ole Miss

Draft Scouting Report:

Worked primarily from slot until D.K. Metcalf was lost to injury. Brown ran a lot of in-breaking and comeback routes in simplified Ole Miss passing offense. Good at finding soft spots in zone coverage and a strong after-the-catch runner. Efficient out of breaks, a long strider who takes a while to get up to top speed, Brown sometimes struggles with press-man coverage, especially against bigger cornerbacks. -- RW

