Brown, Blace, CB, Troy

NFL Draft analysis for Brown, Blace, CB, Troy

Draft Scouting Report:

Brown is a good-sized outside corner with electric twitch, and the requisite awareness to make plenty of plays on the football at the NFL level but unreliable play against the run on the outside. He showcased good punch at the line and definitely has the hips to recover. Brown would be best as a play-making corner in zone. -- CT

