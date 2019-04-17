Brown, Keenen, TE, Texas St.

NFL Draft analysis for Brown, Keenen, TE, Texas St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Brown is the most athletically gifted tight end in this class not named Hockenson or Fant. He's the consummate H-back. Brown's hips are so fluid, I don't think giving him the occasional carry out of the backfield would be foolish. He shows some blocking wherewithal too. -- CT

