Browns seven-round mock draft 2020: Why offensive line is a need, the biggest steal comes in the 4th round
Browns check off a handful of needs in CBS Sports seven round mock draft
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso released a seven round mock draft Wednesday and it answered a lot of needs for the Cleveland Browns. We take a look at each pick and how they would fit on the roster.
Day 1
Round 1, No. 10 overall: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs was the only offensive tackle off the board at this point so it essentially left Cleveland with their pick of the litter. Becton is a suitable option but Georgia's Andrew Thomas is probably a better fit for what Kevin Stefanski wants to do on offense. Either way, the Browns add an offensive tackle, which checks off the biggest need. Starting left tackle Greg Robinson is prepared to leave in free agency and there is a realistic chance that Cleveland parts with starting right tackle Chris Hubbard as well.
Day 2
Round 2, No. 41 overall: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
Round 3, No. 74 overall: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
Round 3, No. 97 overall: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
Blacklock's name has gotten a lot of run as a potential first-round draft pick. He is a fantastic player that would certainly add depth and talent to that interior defensive line. It crosses another need off the list. Dugger does not do much for me as a safety prospect but he could be an interesting addition to the linebacker room. The Browns need to sort out the linebacker and safety positions.
Biadasz in the third round is interesting. He is regarded as a potential first-round pick, or at least that was the case just a few months ago. Cleveland already has a center but Biadasz told assembled reporters that he would be open to playing offensive guard as well. In fact, his background has been spent more at guard. Joel Bitonio and J.C. Tretter have secured starting roles but Biadasz could work right into the competition for the starting right guard position.
Day 3
Round 4, No. 115 overall: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
Round 6, No. 187 overall: Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU
Round 7, No. 244 overall: Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
Robertson is a gritty player that could be one dynamite nickelback, which is a need for Cleveland. It is an A+ pick from me because Robertson is one of the most enjoyable players to watch. The team's top three cornerbacks - Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, and Robertson - would have all been added in the past three years. Divinity has a lot of potential as a linebacker but there are some concerns off-the-field. He stepped away from the team during the most recent season before returning. He would provide some physicality.
Coulter ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, which opened some eyes. Cleveland adds an intriguing talent late in the draft. CBS Sports has a feature on Coulter coming soon.
