Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86.5 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Chris Wormley

Summary:

Bryan Bresee is an interior defender who carries his weight really well and moves well for his size. He has overcome a lot of adversity in his life and playing career, so that should prepare him for the hardships that come with NFL life. Bresee does a good job of stacking blockers while keeping his eyes in the backfield but needs to improve his first-step quickness. An NFL team is likely to take a chance on him earlier than production warrants because of his athletic potential.

Strengths:

Natural athlete who moves well for his size

Does a good job of stacking blockers and keeping his eyes in the backfield

Long arms to dictate action at the point of attack

Weaknesses: