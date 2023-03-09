Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 86.5 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Chris Wormley
Summary:
Bryan Bresee is an interior defender who carries his weight really well and moves well for his size. He has overcome a lot of adversity in his life and playing career, so that should prepare him for the hardships that come with NFL life. Bresee does a good job of stacking blockers while keeping his eyes in the backfield but needs to improve his first-step quickness. An NFL team is likely to take a chance on him earlier than production warrants because of his athletic potential.
Strengths:
- Natural athlete who moves well for his size
- Does a good job of stacking blockers and keeping his eyes in the backfield
- Long arms to dictate action at the point of attack
Weaknesses:
- Average-to-below-average first-step quickness
- Would like to see more urgency in his pass-rush plan
- Limited pass-rush production