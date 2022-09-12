Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A season-ending torn ACL limited Bresee to just four games last season, but he earned freshman All-American honors from multiple outlets the year before. Bresee, the No. 1 high school prospect in America in 2020, will be a force on the Tigers' defensive front this fall.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Bresee, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 20

20 Year: Redshirt sophomore

Redshirt sophomore Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 300

: 300 Hometown : Damascus, Maryland

: Damascus, Maryland Interesting fact: Tied for the second-highest 247Sports composite rating among DTs all-time

Position: No. 2 DL | Overall: No. 15

High school: Damascus (Damascus, Maryland)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9995)

National: 1 | DT: 1 | Maryland: 1 | All-time: 18

High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), first-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), first-team sophomore All-American (MaxPreps), two-time first-team All-American (USA Today), All-Met Defensive Player of the Year and two-time first-team All-Met (The Washington Post), Gatorade Player of the Year (Maryland), All-American Bowl selection.

Check out Bryan Bresee's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

Year Games Tackles TFLs Sacks FF PD INT 2022 2 6 2.0 0.5

0 0 0 2021* 4 12 3.0 1.5 0 1 1 2020 12 23 6.5 4.0 1 2 0

*Limited to four games due to season ending torn ACL

College Accolades



Honors

2021: Third-team All-ACC

2020: Freshman All-American (The Athletic, ESPN and Rivals)

2020: ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and first-team All-ACC

Initial scouting report

"Bresee was the nation's No. 1 overall recruit coming out of high school. For an interior defender, he has great athleticism and good quickness. He uses his long arms to stack blockers while keeping his eyes in the backfield. The Maryland native carries his weight really well for his size. He can do a better job of exploding out of his stance and packing more pop in his punches. After suffering a torn ACL in 2021, Bresee is one to watch as a prospect who could achieve draft stardom." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards