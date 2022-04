Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.89 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Deshon Elliott

Strengths:

Smart player with disciplined eyes. Does a good job of using the sideline to squeeze skill players. Does not get caught gambling but has quick key and react. Great size.

Weaknesses:

Inconsistent ball production and lacks top-end speed. Has to do a better job of getting off blocks.

Accolades: