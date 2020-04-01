Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

NFL Draft analysis for Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83

Strengths:

  • Big, chiseled frame
  • Crafty route runner for a bigger WR
  • Reliable hands with contested-catch ability
  • Moments of surprising vision, burst in YAC situations
  • Knows how to beat press at the line with hands or wiggle

Weaknesses:

  • Not a super-sudden
  • Doesn't have top-end speed
