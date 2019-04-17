Bryant, Austin, EDGE, Clemson

NFL Draft analysis for Bryant, Austin, EDGE, Clemson

Draft Scouting Report:

Bryant sets a sturdy edge but is more of a "SAM" linebacker than a pure edge rusher. He's a towering presence, doesn't play low, and is stiff around the corner. He doesn't have a pass-rush plan on most of his snaps on the outside. -- CT

