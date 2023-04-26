Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.63 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jack Fox

Summary:

Bryce Baringer is John Breech's top punter in the class. He has good leg strength, but that sometimes means he outkicks his coverage. Baringer did have an impressive 45.7 net punt yardage last season and has had at least one punt of 70 yards each of the past three seasons. He does need to do a better job of placing his punts inside the red zone.

Strengths:

Good leg strength

Had a 43.6 or better net punt yardage each of the past two seasons

Punt of at least 70 yards each of the past three seasons

Weaknesses: