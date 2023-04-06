Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71.13 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Alec Pierce

Summary:

Bryce Ford-Wheaton is a tall, decently physical vertical/fade, jump-ball boundary WR. He beats press well with physicality and deceptive wiggle. For being a physical specimen, he understands he needs to sell his routes with head/shoulder fakes and does so well despite not possessing the lateral agility/twitch normally utilized to do so. He has a large frame but could actually get stronger to deal with the physicality he'll face at the next level, and he's not quite as dominant in jump-ball scenarios as he should be. His long-striding speed is awesome, and he's not lumbering off the line. He has some power through contact. He's a niche-type who can be useful at the next level because of his size, sneaky-good route intricacy, and speed.

Strengths:

Size/speed specimen

Doesn't just lean on his size profile and athleticism, runs great routes

Sneaky-good wiggle after the catch

Weaknesses: