Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

NFL Draft analysis for Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87

Strengths:

  • Physical press-man cornerback with long arms
  • Always around ball, had 21 PBUs during junior season
  • Excels in zone coverage too

Weaknesses:

  • Injuries forced him to miss final half of senior season
  • Deep speed could be a concern
  • Can be handsy at times
