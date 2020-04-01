Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia

NFL Draft analysis for Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66

Strengths:

  • Fast player, capable of getting chunk yardage
  • Unique skill set that could be valuable in today's NFL

Weaknesses:

  • Takes his eyes from downfield when pressured
  • Throws in the area rather than truly placing it
  • Hitch in his throwing motion
