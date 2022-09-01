Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season kicks off and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner exploded onto the college football scene in 2021, leading the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff national championship game. He did so by completing more than two-thirds of his passes for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns (compared to just seven interceptions).

Young can certainly beat defenses with his legs -- and he did so at times throughout last season -- but he does a tremendous job keeping his eyes downfield when the pocket collapses and looking for the big play instead of trying to run for the first down. Expect to see a lot more of that when Young takes the field for his junior season this fall.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Young, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and prospect outlook for one of the best players in college football.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 21



21 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Weight : 194

: 194 Hometown : Pasadena, California

: Pasadena, California Interesting fact: First Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy

Position: No. 2 QB | Overall: No. 4

High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9994)

National: 1 | Dual-threat QB: 1 | California: 1 | All-time: 20

High school accolades: Co-National Player of the Year (MaxPreps), Junior Co-National Player of the Year (MaxPreps), All-American Bowl Player of the Year, two-time first-team All-American (MaxPreps), Gatorade Player of the Year in California, High School Quarterback of the Year by the National Quarterback Club, Maxwell Offensive Player of the Year, first-team sophomore All-American (MaxPreps), first-team All-State (MaxPreps)

Check out Bryce Young's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

Year Games Completion % Yards TDs INTs 2021 13 66.9 4,872

47

7

College Accolades

Honors

2021: Heisman Trophy

2021: Davey O'Brien Award

2021: Associated Press College Football Player of the Year

2021: Consensus All-American

2021: CFP national champion

Notable statistics

2021: Set school single-season marks for passing yards (4,872) and TDs (47)



2021: Seventh in FBS with 167.5 efficiency rating

2021 (vs. Miami): Most passing yards (344) and TDs (four) by an Alabama QB in starting debut

2021: (vs. Arkansas): Broke 52-year school record for single-game passing yards (559)

Initial scouting report

"Young can drive the ball and throws with touch. There is some mobility to his game but it is not his first instinct when the play breaks down. The California native has below average height and a slim build. He fades away in the pocket throwing too much off his back foot unnecessarily. Young throws with anticipation and shows good ball placement." - CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards