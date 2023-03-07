Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 94.30 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Tony Romo

Strengths:

Bryce Young is a short, spindly framed passer with a rapid release. He is patient in the pocket and a sudden athlete, allowing him to bounce away from pressure regularly. Creativity as an athlete is borderline elite, although he won't run away from many defenders in the NFL. He looks to create off-structure too often with too many theatrics, and style is a bit frenetic when things break down. Arm strength and deep ball accuracy are good, not great, and he tends to make too many throws from an unbalanced based -- simply because he's a very natural thrower -- that may not have enough juice to get to the intended target in the NFL. He's experienced reading the entire field and clicks through his reads in a hurry. He's very accurate but not absolutely elite, and he's quick to spot open receivers in scramble drill. Noticeably tough, though he did take a lot of sacks in college. He has poise beyond his years.

Weaknesses:

Incredibly poised, chaos doesn't faze him in the pocket

Super creative to avoid pressure, and can release the ball from any arm angle or platform

Tough as nails, willing to take hits behind the line or in space

Anticipatory thrower who also reads the entire field in a hurry

Accolades: