Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

NFL Draft analysis for Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83

Strengths:

  • Smooth athlete
  • Dynamic off the line of srimmage; snaps in and out of his breaks
  • Flashes plus YAC and high-point ability
  • Some power to his YAC skills

Weaknesses:

  • Didn't test well relative to his on-field play
  • Concerning amount of easy drops
  • Won't give much as a blocker
Our Latest Stories