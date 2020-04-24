Buccaneers trade up to draft Tristan Wirfs: Tampa Bay hits home run with stud right tackle

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers only had to move up one spot to get Tristan Wirfs, my top offensive tackle in the 2020 NFL Draft. There was major speculation the New York Giants were going to pick Wirfs at No. 4 overall but was ultimately for the fourth offensive tackle taken. With a gaping hole at right tackle in front of Tom Brady, the Buccaneers got a phenomenal one in Wirfs, who wins with the rare blend of athleticism, balance, power, and hand work.

Wirfs set weight-room records at Iowa as a sophomore in 2018 and has an effortless anchor, devastating strength in the run game, and he's not phased by counter moves. Even if he's rocked back, he plants his roots and doesn't allow the pressure. Having just turned 21 years old, Wirfs has room to grow into his 6-4, 320-pound frame and there's no concern about him dominating against younger competition since he played in the Big 10.

It really is difficult finding a flaw in his game, and he is fresh off a historic combine performance. Not every superb athlete is automatically a great player in the NFL, but most great players at superb athletes. With the Wirfs selection, which is an absolutely perfect fit with tremendous value, the Buccaneers' rapid roster reconstruction is complete.