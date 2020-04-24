Buccaneers trade up to draft Tristan Wirfs: Tampa Bay hits home run with stud right tackle
Dream come true for the Buccaneers with Wirfs after a tiny trade up
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers only had to move up one spot to get Tristan Wirfs, my top offensive tackle in the 2020 NFL Draft. There was major speculation the New York Giants were going to pick Wirfs at No. 4 overall but was ultimately for the fourth offensive tackle taken. With a gaping hole at right tackle in front of Tom Brady, the Buccaneers got a phenomenal one in Wirfs, who wins with the rare blend of athleticism, balance, power, and hand work.
Wirfs set weight-room records at Iowa as a sophomore in 2018 and has an effortless anchor, devastating strength in the run game, and he's not phased by counter moves. Even if he's rocked back, he plants his roots and doesn't allow the pressure. Having just turned 21 years old, Wirfs has room to grow into his 6-4, 320-pound frame and there's no concern about him dominating against younger competition since he played in the Big 10.
It really is difficult finding a flaw in his game, and he is fresh off a historic combine performance. Not every superb athlete is automatically a great player in the NFL, but most great players at superb athletes. With the Wirfs selection, which is an absolutely perfect fit with tremendous value, the Buccaneers' rapid roster reconstruction is complete.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Draft grades: Vikings land Gladney
Here's what you need to know about the TCU cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Draft grades: Dolphins take Igbinoghene
Here's what you need to know about the Auburn cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Packers draft Love: Perfect landing spot
Love is the biggest boom-or-bust quarterback in this draft class; sitting behind Rodgers is...
-
Draft grades: Ravens land Queen
Here's what you need to know about the LSU linebacker after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
Draft grades: Titans take Wilson
Here's what you need to know about the Georgia tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft