Buffalo Bills Mock Draft: Trading up for a QB and receiver, predictions for every pick

The Bills have the opportunity in the 2018 NFL Draft to bring in the core of their first Super Bowl championship team. But if they swing and miss on a franchise QB, amassing all their 2018 draft capital would be all for naught.

There's no reason to stay put at No. 12 and hope a quarterback they like makes it to them. As such, expect the team to be aggressive and pay what's needed to move into the top five for a quarterback.

In my mock, I have the Bills getting to No. 4 by giving up No. 12, 96 and a first-rounder next year (essentially paying the same price they charged the Chiefs to move up for Patrick Mahomes last year). If they use next year's first-rounder as the main piece in moving up, that allows them to make another big move with the rest of their picks, and I have them doing just that to land a new starting receiver early in the second round.

Buffalo Bills

After quarterbacks go 1-2-3, the Bills trade up to No. 4 by giving the Browns No. 12, No. 96 and their 2019 first-rounder, a pick that I think would appeal to the Browns more than No. 22 this year. It's a similar price to what the Chiefs paid the Bills last year to move from No. 27 to No. 10 for Patrick Mahomes, and though this is a shorter jump in terms of total spots, it's more expensive to move up early in the draft. Mayfield has a sneaky-good chance to be the best QB out of this class.

By trading next year's first, the Bills are free to use No. 22 on the best guard prospect this year outside of Quenton Nelson. The Bills move up in the second round by trading No. 56 and No. 65 to the Giants to land D.J. Moore, who will be an immediate weapon out of the slot and give Mayfield a target monster out of the gate. After the two trades, the Bills are left with just one more Day 2 pick, which they use on a talented linebacker to add to a mediocre unit.

A trade-up for Moore shouldn't prevent the team from continuing to attack their lack of depth at receiver, so they come back and grab a big weapon in Tate who could be a factor in the red zone. Ballage gives depth at running back, especially someone who can spell LeSean McCoy on third down when needed, and a potential return man. In the sixth round, the Bills trade back before landing two depth pieces on defense.