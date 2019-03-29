Burns, Brian, EDGE, Florida St.
NFL Draft analysis for Burns, Brian, EDGE, Florida St.
Draft Scouting Report:
Concerns about his weight (he reportedly played at 235 during the 2018 season) were alleviated at the combine where he weighed 249. It didn't hurt that he ran a 4.53 40. Burns is an explosive edge rusher who is surprisingly strong. Regularly wins to the outside with his speed but showed the ability to run stunts inside as well. Needs to get better with hand usage and better develop his pass-rush moves but he reminds us on the field of Aldon Smith. -- RW
-
