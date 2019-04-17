Burr-Kirven, Ben, LB, Washington

NFL Draft analysis for Burr-Kirven, Ben, LB, Washington

Draft Scouting Report:

Burr-Kirven is a smaller linebacker, but in today's NFL, I'd much rather my linebackers be in the 220-pound range than in the 240-plus round range if they're around 6-foot. He's an awesome block-shedder and sifts through traffic across the field better than any linebacker in the class. He also has excellent coverage skills. -- CT

