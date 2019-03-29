Bush, Devin, LB, Michigan

NFL Draft analysis for Bush, Devin, LB, Michigan

Draft Scouting Report:

Fantastic athlete as evidenced by his 4.43 40 at the combine. Can line up in slot to cover tight ends and shows ability to change direction when going from rush to coverage. Solid tackler who has second gear when in pursuit. Has sideline-to-sideline speed and a high motor, and is a likely first-round pick. -- RW

