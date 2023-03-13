Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 84.85 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: A'Shawn Robinson
Summary:
Byron Young was an underrated part of Alabama's defensive line; not the athlete of Christian Barmore but more effective than Phidarian Mathis, who was a second-round pick of the Commanders last April. He's stout vs. the run and flashes interior pass-rush ability. His best football is ahead of him.
Strengths:
- High-motor player who can move the pocket with bull rush when he stays low; if he can't get to QB will consistently get hands up
- If he doesn't win early in rep, can find ways to disengage quickly, get in position to make tackle in run game
- Stout in 1-vs-1 vs. interior OL in passpro; won't necessarily win with athleticism or twitch but strong, low center of gravity, and uses hands well
- Shows ability to disengage quickly vs. run
- Surprising quickness plus bend plus hand usage when rushing as 5-technique
- Consistently quicker than he looks off the snap -- and that quickness seems to surprise interior OL
- Heavy hands allows him to control OT at snap in passpro; some of best hands in class
Weaknesses:
- Can lose leverage when he gets to upright and allows OT to get under pads; can be moved off spot
- Can struggle to stand up to double teams