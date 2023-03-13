Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.85 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: A'Shawn Robinson

Summary:

Byron Young was an underrated part of Alabama's defensive line; not the athlete of Christian Barmore but more effective than Phidarian Mathis, who was a second-round pick of the Commanders last April. He's stout vs. the run and flashes interior pass-rush ability. His best football is ahead of him.

Strengths:

High-motor player who can move the pocket with bull rush when he stays low; if he can't get to QB will consistently get hands up

If he doesn't win early in rep, can find ways to disengage quickly, get in position to make tackle in run game

Stout in 1-vs-1 vs. interior OL in passpro; won't necessarily win with athleticism or twitch but strong, low center of gravity, and uses hands well

Shows ability to disengage quickly vs. run

Surprising quickness plus bend plus hand usage when rushing as 5-technique

Consistently quicker than he looks off the snap -- and that quickness seems to surprise interior OL

Heavy hands allows him to control OT at snap in passpro; some of best hands in class

Weaknesses: