Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.70 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Azeez Ojulari

Summary:

Byron Young is one of the most dynamic, effortless athletes at the edge-rusher position in the class. He has serious juice around the corner. His outside speed rush is magnificent, and his burst and sustained speed jump off the film. He has flexibility around the corner., His arm over and swipe are there, but he leans on the outside speed rush and it's a real weapon. He doesn't have ultra-advanced hand work and must get stronger, but there's some speed-to-power conversion now. He's slippery when climbing past OTs and even worked well inside. Not much of an impactful, run defender, but he's plenty fast to the football and hustles. He's a fun, pass-rushing specialist with sky high upside (though he is an older prospect).

Strengths:

Explosive and bendy, big-time outside speed rush

Arm-over move is fantastic

Effortless all-around athleticism

Constantly hustles

Weaknesses: