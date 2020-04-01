C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

NFL Draft analysis for C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91

Strengths:

  • Has size and speed NFL teams look for in elite CBs
  • Great mirroring technique
  • Doesn't panic because he has recovery speed

Weaknesses:

  • Needs to improve tackling
  • Played better in 2018 than 2019
