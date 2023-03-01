Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A four-star recruit from Rancho Cucamonga High School in California, Stroud served as a redshirt backup to current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields before taking the college football world by storm the past two seasons.
Stroud combined to throw for more than 8,000 yards and 85 touchdowns (compared to just 12 interceptions) in 2021-22 while becoming Ohio State's first two-time Heisman Trophy finalist. And perhaps his best performance came in his biggest game -- this year's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with top-ranked Georgia. Despite the Buckeyes' narrow defeat, Stroud dazzled by completing 23 of his 34 passes for 348 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also used his legs on several occasions to extend drives, easing doubts of him only being a pristine pocket passer.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Stroud, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.
About
- Age: 21
- Year: Redshirt sophomore
- Hometown: Inland Empire, California
- Interesting fact: Ohio State's only two-time Heisman Trophy finalist
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 2 QB | Overall: No. 4 | Rating: 93.75 (All-Pro)
NFL combine measurements/results
Scouting report
C.J. Stroud is a better all-around QB coming out of Ohio State than Justin Fields, and he showed that he has the athleticism to win with his legs in the Georgia game. He will be in the conversation for QB1.
Strengths
- Will get through same-side progressions, and ball comes out quickly
- Proved vs. Georgia that he can win with his legs if he needs to
- Can throw off-platform with rushers in his face; will drop it in the bucket off-platform
- Doesn't throw with a lot of anticipation but does throw accurately
- Understands where hot reads are vs. CB blitz
- When he's locked in, can drop into the bucket on deep throws; shows good touch to all three levels
Weaknesses
- While generally accurate, can miss by small amounts on short throws
- Tries to get through reads but can hurry through them when pressured, then can panic in clean pocket
- Won't pull trigger on anticipation throws into tight windows
- Sometimes late seeing targets come open
NFL comparison
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Completion %
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|2022
|13
|66.3
|3,688
|41
|6
2021
13
71.9
|4,435
|44
|6
College Accolades
Honors
- Career: Tied for second in program history with five Big Ten individual awards won (tied with Justin Fields and Orlando Pace, only trailing Braxton Miller's seven)
- 2022: Second-team All-American (Walter Camp Foundation, CBS Sports, American Football Coaches Association)
- 2021-22: Two-time Heisman Trophy finalist
- 2021-22: Two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year
- 2021-22: Two-time Big Ten Quarterback of the Year
- 2021-22: Two-time first-team All-Big Ten (media and coaches)
- 2021: Big Ten Freshman of the Year
- 2021: Third-team All-American (AP)
- 2021: Freshman All-American (The Athletic)
- Seven-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week
- Two-time Offensive Player of the Week
Notable statistics
- Career: Set 16 program passing and total offense records
- Career: Set three Big Ten records: single-season passing yards (3,193) and single-season TD passes (34) in Big Ten games only in 2021; career pass efficiency (182.39)
- Career: First Big Ten QB to have 30+ touchdown passes in back-to-back seasons
- 2022: FBS leader in pass efficiency rating (177.7)
- 2021: Second in FBS in passing TDs (41)
- 2021: Led nation's best total offense (561.5 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.7 points per game)
- 2021: Top five in FBS in passer efficiency rating (second, 186.6), yards/attempt (second, 10.1), touchdown passes (third, 44), completion percentage (third, 71.9), yards per game (third 369.6).
- 2021: Set five Rose Bowl game records
- 2021 (vs. Michigan State): Walter Camp National Player of the Week
- 2021: Third in FBS in passing TDs (44)
- 2021: Second in FBS in pass efficiency rating (186.6)
247Sports profile
High school: Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, California)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9780)
- National: 42 | Pro-style QB: 2 | California: 4
High school accolades: Second-team All-State (MaxPreps), Elite 11 MVP, All-American bowl selection
Check out C.J. Stroud's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.