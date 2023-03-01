Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A four-star recruit from Rancho Cucamonga High School in California, Stroud served as a redshirt backup to current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields before taking the college football world by storm the past two seasons.

Stroud combined to throw for more than 8,000 yards and 85 touchdowns (compared to just 12 interceptions) in 2021-22 while becoming Ohio State's first two-time Heisman Trophy finalist. And perhaps his best performance came in his biggest game -- this year's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with top-ranked Georgia. Despite the Buckeyes' narrow defeat, Stroud dazzled by completing 23 of his 34 passes for 348 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also used his legs on several occasions to extend drives, easing doubts of him only being a pristine pocket passer.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Stroud, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

About

Age: 21

21 Year: Redshirt sophomore

Redshirt sophomore Hometown : Inland Empire, California

: Inland Empire, California Interesting fact: Ohio State's only two-time Heisman Trophy finalist

Position: No. 2 QB | Overall: No. 4 | Rating: 93.75 (All-Pro)

NFL combine measurements/results

Scouting report

C.J. Stroud is a better all-around QB coming out of Ohio State than Justin Fields, and he showed that he has the athleticism to win with his legs in the Georgia game. He will be in the conversation for QB1.

Strengths

Will get through same-side progressions, and ball comes out quickly

Proved vs. Georgia that he can win with his legs if he needs to

Can throw off-platform with rushers in his face; will drop it in the bucket off-platform

Doesn't throw with a lot of anticipation but does throw accurately

Understands where hot reads are vs. CB blitz

When he's locked in, can drop into the bucket on deep throws; shows good touch to all three levels



Weaknesses

While generally accurate, can miss by small amounts on short throws

Tries to get through reads but can hurry through them when pressured, then can panic in clean pocket

Won't pull trigger on anticipation throws into tight windows

Sometimes late seeing targets come open



NFL comparison

Geno Smith SEA • QB • #7 CMP% 69.8 YDs 4282 TD 30 INT 11 YD/Att 7.49 View Profile

College stats



Year Games Completion % Yards TD INT 2022 13 66.3 3,688 41 6 2021 13 71.9 4,435

44

6

College Accolades

Honors

Career: Tied for second in program history with five Big Ten individual awards won (tied with Justin Fields and Orlando Pace, only trailing Braxton Miller's seven)

2022: Second-team All-American (Walter Camp Foundation, CBS Sports, American Football Coaches Association)

2021-22: Two-time Heisman Trophy finalist

2021-22: Two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year

2021-22: Two-time Big Ten Quarterback of the Year

2021-22: Two-time first-team All-Big Ten (media and coaches)

2021: Big Ten Freshman of the Year

2021: Third-team All-American (AP)

2021: Freshman All-American (The Athletic)

Seven-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Two-time Offensive Player of the Week



Notable statistics

Career: Set 16 program passing and total offense records

Career: Set three Big Ten records: single-season passing yards (3,193) and single-season TD passes (34) in Big Ten games only in 2021; career pass efficiency (182.39)

Career: First Big Ten QB to have 30+ touchdown passes in back-to-back seasons

2022: FBS leader in pass efficiency rating (177.7)

2021: Second in FBS in passing TDs (41)

2021: Led nation's best total offense (561.5 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.7 points per game)

2021: Top five in FBS in passer efficiency rating (second, 186.6), yards/attempt (second, 10.1), touchdown passes (third, 44), completion percentage (third, 71.9), yards per game (third 369.6).

2021: Set five Rose Bowl game records

2021 (vs. Michigan State): Walter Camp National Player of the Week

2021: Third in FBS in passing TDs (44)

2021: Second in FBS in pass efficiency rating (186.6)

High school: Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, California)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9780)

National: 42 | Pro-style QB: 2 | California: 4

High school accolades: Second-team All-State (MaxPreps), Elite 11 MVP, All-American bowl selection

Check out C.J. Stroud's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.