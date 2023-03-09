Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 93.75 (All-Pro)
Pro Comparison: Geno Smith
Summary:
C.J. Stroud is a better all-around QB coming out of Ohio State than Justin Fields, and he showed that he has the athleticism to win with his legs in the Georgia game. He will be in the conversation for QB1.
Strengths:
- Will get through same-side progressions, and ball comes out quickly
- Proved vs. Georgia that he can win with his legs if he needs to
- Can throw off-platform with rushers in his face; will drop it in the bucket off-platform
- Doesn't throw with a lot of anticipation but does throw accurately
- Understands where hot reads are vs. CB blitz
- When he's locked in, can drop into the bucket on deep throws; shows good touch to all three levels
Weaknesses:
- While generally accurate, can miss by small amounts on short throws
- Tries to get through reads but can hurry through them when pressured, then can panic in clean pocket
- Won't pull trigger on anticipation throws into tight windows
- Sometimes late seeing targets come open