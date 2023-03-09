Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 93.75 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Geno Smith

Summary:

C.J. Stroud is a better all-around QB coming out of Ohio State than Justin Fields, and he showed that he has the athleticism to win with his legs in the Georgia game. He will be in the conversation for QB1.

Strengths:

Will get through same-side progressions, and ball comes out quickly

Proved vs. Georgia that he can win with his legs if he needs to

Can throw off-platform with rushers in his face; will drop it in the bucket off-platform

Doesn't throw with a lot of anticipation but does throw accurately

Understands where hot reads are vs. CB blitz

When he's locked in, can drop into the bucket on deep throws; shows good touch to all three levels

Weaknesses: