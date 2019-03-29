Cajuste, Yodny, OL, West Virginia

NFL Draft analysis for Cajuste, Yodny, OL, West Virginia

Draft Scouting Report:

Ideally sized, noticeably strong left tackle with awesome ability with his hands, often resetting or knocking down pass rusher's hands. Mean streak is there too. With quicker feet, Cajuste can be a legitimate star at left tackle. -- CT

