Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 61.48 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Laken Tomlinson
Summary:
Caleb Chandler is an offensive guard with active eyes in pass protection. Balance can improve, and he can do a better job of marrying his hands and feet when engaged. Chandler is quick out of his stance and has good size for the position.
Strengths:
- Active eyes in pass protection
- Quick out of his stance
- Good size for the position
Weaknesses:
- Needs to do a better job of marrying his hands and feet when engaged
- Below-average hand placement
- Balance can improve