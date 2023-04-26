Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.48 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Laken Tomlinson

Summary:

Caleb Chandler is an offensive guard with active eyes in pass protection. Balance can improve, and he can do a better job of marrying his hands and feet when engaged. Chandler is quick out of his stance and has good size for the position.

Strengths:

  • Active eyes in pass protection
  • Quick out of his stance
  • Good size for the position

Weaknesses:

  • Needs to do a better job of marrying his hands and feet when engaged
  • Below-average hand placement
  • Balance can improve