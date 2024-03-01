USC quarterback Caleb Williams is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, though it's not certain yet. There are other quarterbacks on the board, including LSU's Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye, who could challenge his spot atop the draft.

While fans and media are perfecting mock drafts and mulling over the possibilities of another quarterback going first overall, hearing his name called second or later is not something on the mind of Williams.

When asked how he will feel if he is not drafted No. 1 overall, Williams said, "It's not a thought in my mind. I don't think that I'm not gonna be No. 1."

The 22-year-old continued, backing himself and what he has done to get to this position.

"I think I put in all the hard work, all of the time, effort, energy into being that," Williams said. "I don't think of a plan B. That's kind of how I do things in my life. I don't think of a plan B, stay on plan A and then when things don't work out, find a way to make plan A work."

The Chicago Bears currently hold the top pick, but will they use the selection and draft Williams? When asked if the team told him their plans of taking him, Williams would not reveal what was said during their meeting, laughing and walking off the podium when asked about the situation.

Williams is believed to be the first prospect to attend the NFL Combine without participating in medical examinations. He says he will instead partake in the exams during team interviews. He believes his previous seasons are enough for teams to determine whether they want to zero in on him for their team.

"I didn't feel the need to go out and throw. I played around 30 something games, I believe. Go ahead and go watch real live ball of me and see how I am as a competitor," Williams said.

Between his time at Oklahoma and USC, Williams went 23-10, with a 66.9 completion percentage, 9,782 passing yards, 93 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 966 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns.

Teams will have to wait to get more information on Williams. If he somehow does not end up being the first player drafted, there is a good chance Daniels will be that guy. Unlike Williams, Daniels is not as consumed with being the top selection and says he does not care where he falls, as long as he finds the right fit.

"I just want to go to the best situation, if that's the first pick, if that's the 32nd pick. I'm just blessed overall just to be here. No matter where I hear my name called, I'll be happy," Daniels said.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25 through April 27.