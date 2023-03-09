Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86.15 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Aaron Donald

Summary:

Calijah Kancey is a short, undersized, electric upfield rusher. If he has any space, look out. He's ultra twitchy and Can sustain speed once he's in the backfield. His arm over, swipe, and rip are locked and loaded in the pass-rush move arsenal. He can lean on first-step eruption to win against half a blocker. At times, his style takes him out of a play and can even open a big rushing lane. Losses are mostly to bigger maulers and can be ugly. He constantly battles. Even if he loses initially, he'll fight to make the most of the rep. Length is a clear issue, but his Power is deceptive because of a low center of gravity. Counters are super-quick. For teams looking for a pure one-gap penetrator and is not too concerned with size deficiency, this is the premier prospect to target in this class.

Strengths:

Exemplifies explosiveness

Loaded pass-rush move arsenal

Motor is revving every play

Battles against bigger blockers

Loads of productivity in college

Weaknesses: