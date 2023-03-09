Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 86.15 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Aaron Donald
Summary:
Calijah Kancey is a short, undersized, electric upfield rusher. If he has any space, look out. He's ultra twitchy and Can sustain speed once he's in the backfield. His arm over, swipe, and rip are locked and loaded in the pass-rush move arsenal. He can lean on first-step eruption to win against half a blocker. At times, his style takes him out of a play and can even open a big rushing lane. Losses are mostly to bigger maulers and can be ugly. He constantly battles. Even if he loses initially, he'll fight to make the most of the rep. Length is a clear issue, but his Power is deceptive because of a low center of gravity. Counters are super-quick. For teams looking for a pure one-gap penetrator and is not too concerned with size deficiency, this is the premier prospect to target in this class.
Strengths:
- Exemplifies explosiveness
- Loaded pass-rush move arsenal
- Motor is revving every play
- Battles against bigger blockers
- Loads of productivity in college
Weaknesses:
- Size and especially length are major deficiencies
- At times his ultra-aggressive style takes him out of a play
- Losses in the run game can be ugly