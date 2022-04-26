Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.07 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Isaiah McKenzie

Strengths:

Displays great acceleration and is able to create yardage after the catch. Soft hands. Shifty. Does a good job high pointing the football relative to his size. Good body control. Good field awareness. Gets up to speed quickly and does a great job of tracking the football.

Weaknesses:

Below-average height and thin frame. Physically not going to be able to contend with physical cornerbacks or taller players at the catch point. Can improve footwork at the stem and into his breaks. Would like to see him get his head back to the ball quicker.

Accolades: