Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

NFL Draft analysis for Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86

Strengths:

  • Thick lower half
  • Light feet with noticeable burst once the ball is in his hands
  • Smooth juking ability, can make defenders miss with ease
  • Surprising power at the end of the runs
  • Above-average contact balance is above average
  • Flashes of big-play speed

Weaknesses:

  • Can get overly creative instead of just hitting the hole
