Cam Brown, LB, Penn State

NFL Draft analysis for Cam Brown, LB, Penn State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70

Strengths:

  • Very tall and well-built
  • Flashes of crazy hip fluidity
  • Quickly recognizes where to find the football
  • Useful as a blitzer off the edge and will sniff out screens
  • Pure speed is high-end

Weaknesses:

  • Moments of clunky movements with high center of gravity
  • Not as much as range as you'd expect for his frame
  • Has problems defeating blocks
  • Didn't have much ball production in coverage
  • Wrapping up can be an issue for him but does get to many RBs most LBs can't
