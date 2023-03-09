Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91.13 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: DeAndre Baker

Summary:

Cam Smith is a noticeably aggressive, sticky, ball-magnet outside corner. He's not an otherworldly athlete but is plenty sudden to stick with most WRs in the NFL. There's lot to like about his ball skills and overall awareness at the catch point. He has size and length, and plays with a mean streak as a tackler, which helps him get to the football more frequently than others but also leads to more missed tackles. His 2021 film was more disruptive than 2022, but teams stopped targeting him as frequently. Speed looks good, but won't be his specialty. He's best in a face-to-face press man role in the NFL, where his emphatic nature can really shine. CB1 type but not a truly elite, monstrous prospect.

Strengths:

Found the football in coverage awesomely in his career

Sticky mirroring skills

Nasty demeanor of a true No. 1 cornerback

Weaknesses: