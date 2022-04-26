Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 84.08 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Sam Hubbard
Strengths:
Versatility to play inside or on the edge depending on the situation. Plays to the whistle. Quick, active hands. Good strength.
Weaknesses:
Average top-end speed. Too reliant on strength, needs to develop more counter moves. Has to do a better job of maintaining gaps. Stiff, upright posture. Below-average arm length. Average-to-below-average change of direction.
Accolades:
- 2021: Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year
- All-Mountain West first team three straight seasons (2019-21)