Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.08 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Sam Hubbard

Strengths:

Versatility to play inside or on the edge depending on the situation. Plays to the whistle. Quick, active hands. Good strength.

Weaknesses:

Average top-end speed. Too reliant on strength, needs to develop more counter moves. Has to do a better job of maintaining gaps. Stiff, upright posture. Below-average arm length. Average-to-below-average change of direction.

Accolades: