Miami quarterback Cam Ward was a Heisman Trophy finalist and is a top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward helped the Hurricanes reach the doorstep of a potential College Football Playoff berth, as the team won its first nine games before losing two of the last three by a combined nine points.

After a standout prep career in both basketball and football, Ward initially chose to continue his playing career at Incarnate Word. He was named Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the most outstanding FCS player, in his final season with the Cardinals.

He parlayed his success at Incarnate Word into a starting opportunity at Washington State. He started all of a possible 25 games en route to 6,963 passing yards, 48 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions, in addition to 13 rushing touchdowns. He then transferred to Miami and continued to dominate, winning the Manning Award and the Davey O'Brien Award for being the best quarterback in the FBS.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Ward, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

Cam Ward NFL Draft outlook

Age as of Week 1: 23 years old

23 years old Height: 6-foot-1 ⅝

6-foot-1 ⅝ Weight: 219 pounds



219 pounds Hometown: West Columbia, Texas

West Columbia, Texas Interesting fact: Began his collegiate career at FCS-level Incarnate Word, which was his only scholarship offer out of high school

Position: No. 1 QB | Overall: No. 8

Consensus big board ranking (via NFL Mock Draft Database): No. 1 (No. 1 QB)

NFL landing spots

By Garrett Podell

Tennessee Titans (No. 1 pick): The Titans have put it out there that they could be open to trading the first overall pick. Sure, it's possible, but the Titans also desperately need a new quarterback to build around because Will Levis is not that guy. They could use a dynamic creator who also takes cares of the football; his 3.3% turnover worthy throw rate, per Pro Football Focus, is way lower than what's been going on in Nashville lately.

The Titans have put it out there that they could be open to trading the first overall pick. Sure, it's possible, but the Titans also desperately need a new quarterback to build around because Will Levis is not that guy. They could use a dynamic creator who also takes cares of the football; his 3.3% turnover worthy throw rate, per Pro Football Focus, is way lower than what's been going on in Nashville lately. Cleveland Browns (No. 2 pick): The Browns need a fresh face at the quarterback position in 2025. They went 3-14 in 2024 with quarterback Deshaun Watson tearing his Achilles in Week 7 and again during his rehab process. It's just the latest chapter in Cleveland's quarterback carousel. Since the Browns returned to the NFL as a franchise in 1999, they have started 40 different quarterbacks, which is the most in the league in that span. Ward could potentially break the quarterback wheel in Cleveland.

The Browns need a fresh face at the quarterback position in 2025. They went 3-14 in 2024 with quarterback Deshaun Watson tearing his Achilles in Week 7 and again during his rehab process. It's just the latest chapter in Cleveland's quarterback carousel. Since the Browns returned to the NFL as a franchise in 1999, they have started 40 different quarterbacks, which is the most in the league in that span. Ward could potentially break the quarterback wheel in Cleveland. New York Giants (No. 3 pick): The Giants have some resources to improve the roster, and they need a new quarterback to build around after cutting Daniel Jones in-season in 2024. Ward could potentially be the guy to turn things around and save head coach Brian Daboll's job.

Scouting report

Cam Ward is an experienced college football quarterback possessing a lot of the physical traits NFL teams look for in a starter. His career had been defined by its volatility until this season, when he began to dial it back a bit more. Ward displays good pocket mobility and throws with touch and anticipation to all three levels of the field. He tends to stick on his reads, and his ball security has not yet, but could, become a problem at the next level for the natural playmaker.

Accolades

Career: Holds record for combined FCS (71) and FBS (87) passing touchdowns with 158

2024 (at Miami): Davey O'Brien Award winner (best college QB)

2024 (at Miami): Manning Award winner (best college QB)

2024 (at Miami): ACC Offensive Player of the Year

2024 (at Miami): Heisman Trophy finalist (best player in FBS)

2024 (at Miami): Led FBS with 39 pass TD last season (school record)

2021 (at Incarnate Word): SLC Offensive Player of the Year

2020 (at Incarnate Word): Jerry Rice Award (best FCS freshman)

Strengths

Pocket mobility: Ward does a good job keeping his eyes downfield despite being pressured. He is willing to take a hit in hopes of creating a dynamic play.

Ward does a good job keeping his eyes downfield despite being pressured. He is willing to take a hit in hopes of creating a dynamic play. Ball placement and anticipation: Ward has improved his ball placement and throwing with anticipation this season.

Ward has improved his ball placement and throwing with anticipation this season. Natural playmaker: Ward does a good job extending plays and getting the ball away from different arm slots.

Weaknesses

Ball security: Ward carries the ball out and away from his body as opposed to high and tight. He has had just one fumble this season, but NFL teams will capitalize.

Ward carries the ball out and away from his body as opposed to high and tight. He has had just one fumble this season, but NFL teams will capitalize. Volatility: He has struggled with decision-making throughout his career, specifically holding onto the ball late in the down and trying to do too much. Over the course of the season, he has improved in this arena, but there is more work to be done.

He has struggled with decision-making throughout his career, specifically holding onto the ball late in the down and trying to do too much. Over the course of the season, he has improved in this arena, but there is more work to be done. Sticky reads: Ward will occasionally get stuck on a read too long or predetermine where he is going with the football before the snap.

College stats

Year G Comp% Yds Yds/att TD INT Pass efficiency rating

2024 (Miami) 13 67.2% 4,313 9.5 39 7 172.2 2023 (Washington State) 12 66.6% 3,736 7.7 25 7 145.4 2022 (Washington State) 13 64.4% 3,232 6.5 23 9 130.7 2021 (Incarnate Word) 13 65.1% 4,648 7.9 47 10 154.2 2020 (Incarnate Word) 6 60.4% 2,260 7.5 24 4 146.6

High school: Columbia (West Columbia, Texas)

Class: 2020

Composite rating: Zero stars (Incarnate Word only scholarship offer)

High school notes: Only threw 12 pass attempts per game operating in the Wing-T offense

