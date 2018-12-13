Camellia Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan bowl game

Teams from the two conferences that entertain the country with wild, high-scoring affairs during the week will square off in this year's Camellia Bowl as the Sun Belt's Georgia Southern takes on Eastern Michigan from the MAC. The game kicks at 5:30 pm EST on Saturday.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Georgia Southern

Kindle Vildor, CB

A tenacious hitter in the secondary, Vildor has high-caliber ball skills and enough athleticism to run with receivers down the field. Mostly an outside corner at Georgia Southern, NFL teams may be interested in him playing some slot at 5-foot-11. He's only a junior but could make the early leap to the next level after 12 pass breakups and four interceptions in 2018 after a three-pick, seven pass breakup sophomore season in 2017.

Eastern Michigan

Maxx Crosby, EDGE

At 6-5 and 247 pounds, Crosby has good NFL size, but would probably want to add some weight once he starts playing on Sundays. He does have a year of eligibility left, yet he's been very impressive in each of the last two seasons. Crosby had 11 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss in 2017 and followed up that stat line with 7.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 2018. He's not stiff despite his lankier frame and knows how to deploy his long arms to keep offensive linemen off his pads. Also, his length is pretty helpful when attempting to create turnovers. Crosby has eight forced fumbles -- including four in both 2017 and 2018.

Vince Calhoun, S

As another junior, we probably won't see Calhoun in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he's been a play-maker for Eastern Michigan this season with 77 tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions, and two tackles for loss from the rover position in the middle of the field. He's asked by his coaches to do a lot -- lay the lumber in run support, cover the slot, sink deep in zone coverage -- and he does it all very well. There could be some questions about his size, but he's a rather compact 5-11 and 200 pounds.