Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 66.98 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Davontae Harris
Summary:
Cameron Brown is a zone coverage cornerback with good top-end speed. Tackling has been an issue over the course of his career, as have been injuries. He displays good footwork at the line of scrimmage and does a good job of mirroring routes up the boundary and across the field, but is susceptible to double moves.
Strengths:
- Good top-end speed
- Good footwork at the line of scrimmage
- Does a good job of staying in-phase up the boundary and across the field
Weaknesses:
- Susceptible to double moves
- Has played more zone coverage
- Injuries have cost him a portion of three seasons
- 14.7% missed tackle rate in his career