Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.98 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Davontae Harris

Summary:

Cameron Brown is a zone coverage cornerback with good top-end speed. Tackling has been an issue over the course of his career, as have been injuries. He displays good footwork at the line of scrimmage and does a good job of mirroring routes up the boundary and across the field, but is susceptible to double moves.

Strengths:

Good top-end speed

Good footwork at the line of scrimmage

Does a good job of staying in-phase up the boundary and across the field

Weaknesses: