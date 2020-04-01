Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

NFL Draft analysis for Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84

Strengths:

  • Very tall with good twitch and mirroring abilities
  • Awareness is very good, gets his hands on a fair amount of footballs
  • Only CB to truly limit Ja'Marr Chase in 2019
  • Has high-end ability in zone because of his movement skills and awareness

Weaknesses:

  • Slow by NFL CB standards
  • Doesn't have a standout trait
  • Needs to get stronger
  • Overpowered by bigger receivers
  • Grabby
