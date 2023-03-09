Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.98 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Kelvin Joseph

Summary:

A former three-star recruit, Cameron Mitchell is a solid cornerback who played primarily outside for Northwestern. He only has two career interceptions, but he did have 18 pass-breakups, including nine last season.

Strengths:

Plays much bigger than size

Consistently shines in man coverage and has PBU ability

Plays physical enough to run with TEs

Is physical through catch point vs. TE

Weaknesses: