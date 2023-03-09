Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 76.98 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Kelvin Joseph
Summary:
A former three-star recruit, Cameron Mitchell is a solid cornerback who played primarily outside for Northwestern. He only has two career interceptions, but he did have 18 pass-breakups, including nine last season.
Strengths:
- Plays much bigger than size
- Consistently shines in man coverage and has PBU ability
- Plays physical enough to run with TEs
- Is physical through catch point vs. TE
Weaknesses:
- Looks undersized but doesn't play that way in pass coverage
- Doesn't offer much in run support
- Can get a little grabby downfield at times
- Needs to get better as an open-field tackler
- Can sometimes fall for double-moves
- Sometimes late to catch point because he plays so far off