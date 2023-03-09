Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.98 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Kelvin Joseph

Summary:

A former three-star recruit, Cameron Mitchell is a solid cornerback who played primarily outside for Northwestern. He only has two career interceptions, but he did have 18 pass-breakups, including nine last season.

Strengths:

  • Plays much bigger than size
  • Consistently shines in man coverage and has PBU ability
  • Plays physical enough to run with TEs
  • Is physical through catch point vs. TE

Weaknesses:

  • Looks undersized but doesn't play that way in pass coverage
  • Doesn't offer much in run support
  • Can get a little grabby downfield at times
  • Needs to get better as an open-field tackler
  • Can sometimes fall for double-moves
  • Sometimes late to catch point because he plays so far off