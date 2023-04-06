Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.60 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Kawann Short

Summary:

Cameron Young is at his best vs. the run. He consistently plays with leverage, uses his hands well, and has a knack for plugging up the interior. He doesn't add much against the pass -- he's essentially a two-down player -- and that will factor into where NFL teams have him on their boards.

Strengths:

Surprisingly long frame -- thick but not fat -- looks athletic on eye test

Can collapse pocket with power

Can shed run blocks and contribute in run support

Has knack for stunting to ball and making wrap-up tackles

Uses hands well when he needs to disengage; can do it quickly to get into backfield

Weaknesses: