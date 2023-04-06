Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 68.60 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Kawann Short
Summary:
Cameron Young is at his best vs. the run. He consistently plays with leverage, uses his hands well, and has a knack for plugging up the interior. He doesn't add much against the pass -- he's essentially a two-down player -- and that will factor into where NFL teams have him on their boards.
Strengths:
- Surprisingly long frame -- thick but not fat -- looks athletic on eye test
- Can collapse pocket with power
- Can shed run blocks and contribute in run support
- Has knack for stunting to ball and making wrap-up tackles
- Uses hands well when he needs to disengage; can do it quickly to get into backfield
Weaknesses:
- Doesn't add much in the pass game
- Almost plays a read-and-react interior DL; he'll stand up iOL with eyes in backfield looking to shed one way or another. Would like to see him play more proactively