Campbell, Parris, WR, Ohio St.

NFL Draft analysis for Campbell, Parris, WR, Ohio St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Campbell plays mostly out of the slot. He runs underneath routes using athleticism and speed to create separation and once ball is in his hands he is electric. Rarely runs deep routes but has speed to routinely beat anyone off the line of scrimmage. Blazed a 4.31 40 at the combine and will be a Day 2 pick, assuming he doesn't sneak into Round 1. -- RW

