Camping World Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in West Virginia vs. Syracuse bowl game

Household name Will Grier won't play in this year's Camping World Bowl, as he's started to prepare for the draft, but this contest between West Virginia and Syracuse features a healthy amount of draft prospects.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google

Syracuse

Chris Slayton, DT

Slayton's career sack figure doesn't stand out. He only has 7.5 quarterback takedowns in four seasons at Syracuse. But the 6-foot-4, 310-pound senior is a high-motor interior lineman with an efficient swipe move and decent power. He did log 29.5 tackles for loss for the Orange. Slayton battled injuries in 2018 but should be available for this bowl game and has late-round potential as a well-rounded rotational three technique.

West Virginia

David Sills, WR

Sills has been a touchdown machine in Dana Holgersen's offense. He has 33 scores in the last two seasons. At 6-4 and 210, Sills plays to his size. He tracks the football wonderfully and is comfortable making snags above his head with defenders around him. While not a super slippery wideout in space, Sills has plus long speed. There's a lot of Jordy Nelson to his game. Sills will probably land on Day 2 or early Day 3 and be productive right away in the NFL.

Yodny Cajuste, OT

A chiseled, power left tackle, Cajuste doesn't seem to have incredibly long arms but has NFL offensive tackle size at 6-5 and 321 pounds. His mean streak is on full display often in the run game, and he rarely allows defensive linemen beat him in bull-rush situations. Cajuste is a good athlete but can occasionally lose ground to speedy, outside rushers because of an inability to sustain speed in his kick slide when blocking on pass plays.

Gary Jennings, WR

Jennings was the chain-moving counterpart to the big-play threat of Sills, and he's a muscular wideout at 6-2 and 215 pounds. His last two years in Morgantown were polar opposites. In 2017, he caught 97 passes for over 1,000 yards but only scored one touchdown. This season, Jennings went from just under 12 yards per grab to 17 yards per catch with 13 touchdowns yet caught 54 passes. He's a natural hands-catcher who has deceptive speed and elusiveness through the third level of the defense. Jennings is a classic prospect who's primed to outplay his draft position.

David Long, LB

Long's size -- 5-11, 220 -- and lack of sustained top-level speed will be the reasons he falls in the draft. When it comes to instincts, change-of-direction ability, and aggression on the field, Long is as impressive as any linebacker in college football. He had 94 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and seven sacks along with four pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 2018. There's no hesitation in Long's game, and that puts him near the football often. Because he's athletic and his mental processing is outstanding, he should hear his name called on Day 3 and projects rather well to the weakside linebacker spot at the NFL level.