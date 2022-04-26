Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.07 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Mike Hart
Strengths:
Holds up well in pass protection. Comfortable catching passes out of the backfield despite average production. Strong lower body. Shows patience at the line of scrimmage.
Weaknesses:
Lacks speed variance. Needs to show improvement in pass protection Balance has been an issue.
Accolades:
- 2021: Second on team in rush yards (409) and rush TDs (five) despite missing half of team's games with injury
- 2020: 10 rush TDs (T-fifth-most in ACC)