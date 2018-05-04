Cardinals need to make yards after catch the offensive foundation for Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen is ready to play as a rookie, and the presence of Sam Darnold on the Cardinals roster should not preclude the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft from starting right away.

Rosen, an alpha quarterback since his high school days, completed 60 percent of his passes at 7.5 yards per attempt with 23 passing touchdowns and just 11 interceptions as an 18-year-old true freshman at UCLA in 2015.

He can have a similar impact in Arizona in 2018, mainly because his exquisite footwork and reliable, pinpoint accuracy at the short and intermediate levels make him an ideal candidate to run a West Coast Offense in the NFL, and his offensive coordinator Mike McCoy is a proponent of that offense.

The WCO is predicated on short, timing-based throws and is supposed to be accentuate yards-after-the-catch possibilities for wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends.

Per Sports Info Solutions, take a look at how Rosen fared on throws made from the line of scrimmage to 20 yards down the field in 2017:

Josh Rosen Completions/Attempts Completion % Yards/YPA TD/INT Passes 0-20 yards downfield 206/325 63.4 2689/8.3 22/8 Total 283/452 62.6 3756/8.3 26/10

That means, 72.7 percent of Rosen's completions last season were made on throws from the line of scrimmage to 20 yards downfield. That area accounted for 71.5 percent of his total yardage and 71.9 percent of his total attempts.

Rosen's film is loaded with surgical precision at the short and intermediate ranges, and while most of that is due to his arm, his feet are typically married perfectly with his upper body, a strength of his game that could come from his extensive tennis background.

During McCoy's time as the Chargers' head coach from 2013 to 2016, Philip Rivers completed 65.6 percent of his passes at a solid 7.6 yards-per-attempt average.

According to SportingCharts.com, the Chargers finished in the top 7 of team yards after the catch in each of those seasons, and led the league in that category in 2014 and 2015.

Second-round pick Christian Kirk amassed 54.7 percent of his receiving yards after the catch in 2017, per Pro Football Focus' Draft Guide, making him an ideal YAC target for Rosen in Arizona. To further the suggestion of a YAC emphasis in the desert, Larry Fitzgerald actually had the 10th-most yards after the catch among wideouts last season (416).

Can't forget David Johnson, either, Arizona's All-Pro running back who'll return from a foot injury suffered in the first regular season game last year. In 2016, he finished with the second-most yards after the catch in all of football (659) and the second-most yards after the catch per reception (8.2). He trailed only Le'Veon Bell in both categories.

Also, last year, per Sports Info Solutions, Carson Palmer threw 267 passes and a whopping 38.9 percent of those throws were made under pressure. The Cardinals did pick the versatile Mason Cole in the third round and added another multi-dimensional blocker in Justin Pugh along with veteran Andre Smith in free agency. However, if the line has problems against the variety of tremendous defensive fronts in the NFC West, the quick-passing of the WCO is the perfect counter.

So, yes, the Cardinals are set up to follow the most popular trend in the NFL -- throw it short and let your playmakers ... make plays after the catch, and I think Rosen is the guy who should be running the offense this season.

And if there's a financial concern about Bradford on the roster ... there shouldn't be. His 2018 cap hit is only $10.625 million, and he can be released in 2019 with only $5 million in dead cap.

Should Arizona hand the rookie the keys to the franchise immediately? Of course not. But I fully expect him to perform well in training camp and the preseason, and if the competition is close, the Cardinals should lean toward the future with Rosen.