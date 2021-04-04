The Arizona Cardinals have had a fantastic offseason, and they are prepared to make a run in what is expected to be the toughest division in the NFL. Arizona shocked the football world by landing veteran pass-rusher J.J. Watt, and then grabbed a veteran wideout in A.J. Green. While they lost cornerback Patrick Peterson, they signed a veteran coming off of a good year in Malcolm Butler, and could address that need again early in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Thanks to The Draft Network's seven-round mock draft machine, we were able to run through a full draft acting as Arizona's general manager. The Cardinals have plenty of ways they could go with how they utilize their picks; here is one look at how Arizona's 2021 NFL Draft could play out:

Round (Overall pick) Player College 1 (16) CB Caleb Farley Virginia Tech 2 (49) WR Elijah Moore Ole Miss 5 (160) DL Jaylen Twyman Pittsburgh 6 (223) WR Seth Williams Auburn 7 (243) EDGE Chauncey Golston Iowa 7 (247) RB Elijah Mitchell Louisiana

The Cardinals lost a legendary cornerback in Peterson, but Caleb Farley figures to be a pretty solid replacement. The former Virginia Tech star is considered one of the best corners in this class despite opting out of the 2020 season. However, since he missed his pro day due to a minor procedure he had done on his back, and compounded by the rising stocks of the other cornerbacks, Farley could fall a bit on draft day. He was the third cornerback taken in our mock draft, but our CBS Sports prospect rankings have him as the No. 1 cornerback.

The 5-foot-9 Elijah Moore could be Kyler Murray's new slot receiver in 2021. Moore caught 86 passes for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Rebels -- in just eight games! He's someone who is climbing up draft boards, so grabbing him at No. 49 is pretty incredible value. Just two picks later we grabbed another wide receiver in Seth Williams, who has nice size at 6-3 and figures to play on the outside.

Twyman is an interior defensive lineman from Pitt who put on some (good) weight before his pro day and looks up to another former Panther in Aaron Donald, even calling him his "Michael Jordan." Twyman looked athletic in his pro day and put up 40 bench press reps of 225 pounds. After that performance, he stood up on the bench and told all the scouts in attendance what he's about.

Some say he's undersized, but it appears to me he's going to be a great pro.

We then took former Iowa pass-rusher Chauncey Golston in the seventh round, who averaged four sacks and nine tackles for loss over the last three seasons. He's not going to be an immediate starter, but would be put in a great situation with Watt and Chandler Jones to look up to.

Finally, we selected a running back with our final pick of the 2021 draft. Arizona will be looking at picking up a running back somewhere in the draft with Kenyan Drake leaving, and it could be sooner than its last pick, but Elijah Mitchell is an intriguing prospect. He has good size, runs angry and is also a good pass-catching back -- which is something you know Kliff Kingsbury will love. Mitchell also clocked in at 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash.