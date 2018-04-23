Carolina Panthers Mock Draft: Secondary the primary focus, predictions for every pick

The Panthers could go in several different directions at the top of the draft, but one key area of need is the secondary. They're in the perfect spot to address that need at No. 24, as plenty of second-tier cornerbacks in this draft grade in the late-first to early-second range. They also have the option of taking a second-tier safety, but unfortunately likely won't have the chance at Minkah Fitzpatrick or Derwin James without a trade up.

In my mock, I had the Panthers snap up a guy who is considered by some as the second-best corner in this draft. Then, when another potential free safety target for the team at No. 24 slipped into the second round, they made a move up the board to land him.

You can check out every pick, mock draft and class analysis for all 32 teams in my full seven-round mock draft.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are looking for secondary help early in the draft, per our Jason La Canfora. I like them to snag Alexander, a late-riser during the draft process who should immediately slot into the starting lineup.

The Panthers are in the perfect spot to trade up for another key secondary target early in the second round, and here they trade No. 55 and No. 85 to draft Reid, who is a candidate to go in the first round. Penny improves their talent at running back and should be a great option to pair with Christian McCaffrey.

Coutee is a nice fifth-round find who brings speed to the receiver position and could take over for Torrey Smith eventually. Frazier could eventually develop into a starter at defensive end. Hearn brings depth at a position of need after the loss of Andrew Norwell. Izzo won't be a receiving weapon who can take over for Greg Olsen down the line, but he's a nice inline tight end.