Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.51 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Artie Burns

Summary:

Carrington Valentine played a lot of zone coverage in college but projects better to a more man-heavy scheme. He is not afraid to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage but has limited ball production as a result of not getting his eyes back to the ball. The Cincinnati native is expected to gain some mass and improve his tackling as a result.

Strengths:

Builds speed quickly

Good size for the position

Physical enough to play press-man coverage

Weaknesses: