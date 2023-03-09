Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 73.51 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Artie Burns
Summary:
Carrington Valentine played a lot of zone coverage in college but projects better to a more man-heavy scheme. He is not afraid to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage but has limited ball production as a result of not getting his eyes back to the ball. The Cincinnati native is expected to gain some mass and improve his tackling as a result.
Strengths:
- Builds speed quickly
- Good size for the position
- Physical enough to play press-man coverage
Weaknesses:
- Does not get his eyes back to the ball in coverage
- Exposure to zone coverage, but better suited playing man
- Below-average tackling form